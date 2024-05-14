The 2024 Cannes Film Festival has kickstarted at the French Riviera. Recently, it was reported that Aishwarya Rai and Aditi Rao Hydari will be attending the event this year. As all eyes are set on the red carpet to see which Indian celebrities will be marking their presence at the prestigious film festival this year, a recent report has revealed that Kiara Advani will be making her debut.
According to a report by Bombay Times, Kiara Advani is set to attend the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. She will be attending the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner. The dinner will be hosted by Vanity Fair. It aims to bring together six women from all across the globe and celebrate their contribution to the entertainment industry.
Additionally, according to Variety, the Cannes Film Festival 2024 will feature four panel discussions that will focus on global filming incentives. The panel discussion is scheduled to take place at La Plage Des Palmes on May 18. Advani is slated to participate in the Red Sea International Film Festival panel.
Apart from Advani, celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan are also expected to attend Cannes 2024. This year marks a significant year for India at Cannes because an Indian film has been selected for the Palme d’Or after a long hiatus.
At the 77th Cannes Film Festival, India is set to host the ‘Bharat Parv.’ hosted by India. This initiative will showcase the diverse creative opportunities that are present within the country. It will be the first time that India will host a Bharat Parv at Cannes, providing a platform to engage with renowned film personalities, directors, producers, buyers, and sales agents.