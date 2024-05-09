Kiara Advani made her debut in Bollywood almost 10 years ago. Since then, the actor has delivered some of the biggest hits in the industry and has cemented her position as one of the most talented actors. The actor has managed to carve a niche for herself and has a dedicated fanbase. One of Advani’s most loved movies was ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ where she played the role of Sakshi Rawat.