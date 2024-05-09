Art & Entertainment

Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Kiara Advani Wore Sakshi Dhoni's Actual Bridal Dress In ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’

Sakshi Dhoni lent her bridal attire to Kiara Advani for the wedding scene in ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’. The movie was released in 2016.

YouTube
A still from ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Kiara Advani made her debut in Bollywood almost 10 years ago. Since then, the actor has delivered some of the biggest hits in the industry and has cemented her position as one of the most talented actors. The actor has managed to carve a niche for herself and has a dedicated fanbase. One of Advani’s most loved movies was ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ where she played the role of Sakshi Rawat.

The movie revolved around the life of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and it dealt with his life in great detail. One of the most emotional scenes in the movie was when Dhoni and Sakshi tied the knot. But did you know that the actor actually wore Sakshi Dhoni’s bridal attire for that sequence?

According to a report by The Times Of India, Advani donned the bridal attire that was worn by Sakshi for her actual wedding. The makers of the film did not opt for a replica of the lehenga but chose to go with the original outfit.

Kiara Advani in ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’
Kiara Advani in ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ Photo: X
info_icon

For her wedding, Sakshi opted for a traditional ensemble. She was decked in a vibrant red lehenga which was paired with a striking green choli. She embraced the dual dupatta trend, with one dupatta elegantly draped over her shoulder and the traditional yellow one gracefully tucked on her head. She completed her look with ornate neckpieces, matching jhumkas, a maang teeka, nath, and crimson bangles. This look was recreated for Advani in the film.

Sakshi Dhoni at her wedding
Sakshi Dhoni at her wedding Photo: NDTV
info_icon

‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, and Disha Patani in the lead roles. On the work front, Advani was last seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha.’ The actor is gearing up for ‘Don 2’ where she will share the screen with Ranveer Singh.  

