Malhotra and Advani have shared the screen in ‘Shershaah’ which was released before they tied the knot last year. They got married in Jaisalmer in February 2023. On the work front, Malhotra was last seen in ‘Yodha’ where he shared the screen with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Advani was last seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ where she was cast opposite Kartik Aaryan. She is gearing up for ‘Don 3’ which can prove to be a major turning point for her career.