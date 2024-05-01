Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Their fans wait with bated breath to see the snippets from their personal life that the couple share on social media. Apart from this, the audience also loves their on-screen chemistry. Recently, reports speculated that the couple would share the screen once again in a rom-com that will be backed by Karan Johar. In a recent interview, Sidharth Malhotra cleared the air on this development.
In a conversation with ETimes, Sidharth Malhotra shared that he has multiple exciting projects in the pipeline. He mentioned that he is in no rush to announce his upcoming films to his fans. Talking about the rom-com with his wife Kiara Advani, he said that they are keen to work together once again but they are looking for the right script.
The actor said, “Oh yeah, that’s very much on the table. We can’t say for sure, but we were very interested in working together and finding the correct script combination, where both of us justify our roles. Also, the audience gets to see us after ‘Shershaah’, which we got a lot of love for. It is about getting the correct elements in place.”
Malhotra and Advani have shared the screen in ‘Shershaah’ which was released before they tied the knot last year. They got married in Jaisalmer in February 2023. On the work front, Malhotra was last seen in ‘Yodha’ where he shared the screen with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Advani was last seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ where she was cast opposite Kartik Aaryan. She is gearing up for ‘Don 3’ which can prove to be a major turning point for her career.