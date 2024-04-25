Kiara Advani Reportedly Joins Cast Of ‘Salaar 2’, Likely To Feature In A Special Song With Prabhas

Kiara Advani is certainly one of the most loved actors in Bollywood, and has several interesting films to her credit, including, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’, ‘Shershaah’ and ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, among others. She is also part of Ranveer Singh-led ‘Don 3’, and has joined the cast of Farhan Akhtar directorial.
Now, adding to the excitement, it is reported that Kiara Advani has also come onboard the cast of Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’. As per Siasat.com, Kiara might play the female lead, which would be a “significant” role in the film. However, the details of the same are yet unknown. Additionally, the actress is likely to feature in a special song with Prabhas in the film. For now, there has not been an official confirmation regarding Kiara joining ‘Salaar 2’.
Helmed by Prashanth Neel, ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’ released in theatres in December 2023. Besides Prabhas, the film also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu, and earned over Rs 500 crore at the global box office. The makers soon confirmed the sequel of the film, and ‘Salaar 2’ would revolve around the political scenario in Khansaar and how the two best friends – Prabhas and Prithviraj, turn out to be the biggest enemies.
Meanwhile, Kiara is all set to delve into the action genre with ‘Don 3’. Earlier, speaking to ABP News, Kiara admitted that ‘Don 3’ is her first action film, and how she decided to consciously sign in to break away from the way the audience has seen her as of now.
“I think this was a conscious decision. I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change it up for myself. This was one genre I was longing to get myself to do, change the vibe, change the way I have been perceived so far. That’s what is exciting, right? As an actor, you are constantly stepping into different characters and making the world believe that this is what you are. There will be a lot of prep for the film (Don 3). I have got time to do that and I am very excited. I have never done an action movie. Now is my time to do some action,” Kiara was quoted as saying.