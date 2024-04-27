Art & Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra-Raashii Khanna Starrer 'Yodha' Available To Stream On THIS OTT Platform; Check Details Inside

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, 'Yodha' is now available to stream on this OTT platform. The movie has been directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

A still from 'Yodha' Photo: X
Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, ‘Yodha’ was released in theatres last month. The Sagar Ambre-Pushkar Ojha directorial featured some adrenaline-infused aerial action sequences. After more than a month of its theatrical release, the movie is available to stream on OTT.

This action flick is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. However, the movie is available with a catch. ‘Yodha’ is not available to stream for free. Fans eager to catch the film can do so by paying a rental fee of Rs 349. After paying the rental fee, Prime Video subscribers will have access to ‘Yodha’ for a 30-day window to enjoy the movie at their leisure.

Ever since its release, fans have taken to social media to comment how ‘Yodha’ seems like it has been inspired by real-life events. Addressing these speculations in an earlier interview, Malhotra had said, “'Yodha’ is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So, when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from ‘Shershaah’ (2021). Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in the last decade or so.”

‘Yodha’ has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Starring Malhotra, Khanna, and Disha Patani in lead roles, the movie revolves around Arun Katyal who heads the Yodha Task Force.

