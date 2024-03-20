‘Yodha’, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, has been performing well in India. According to Sacnilk.com, the action-packed film, co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, earned over ₹21 crore in India since its release on March 15. ‘Yodha’ is helmed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.
The film had a decent opening day and earned ₹4.1 crore on day one, ₹5.75 crore on day two, and ₹7 crore on day three. The film followed it up with minting ₹2.15 crore on day four, and then earned ₹2.30 crore nett in India on its fifth day, as per early estimates. With the recent numbers, the film has minted ₹21.30 crore in India so far.
Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the high-octane action thriller film follows the story of Arun Katyal, who is the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force. He then goes on a thrilling rescue operation, and the film revolves around it. Meanwhile, Prime Video on Tuesday announced that ‘Yodha’ will stream on the OTT platform after completing its run in theatres.
Meanwhile, Sidharth recently surprised his fans in Mumbai by visiting a cinema hall post the show. A clip is not going viral on social media platforms, showing fans talking to him. In the video, Sidharth is also seen taking selfies with them after they watched a show of ‘Yodha’ as fans of the actor expressed their love for the film.
'Yodha' is the first part of an action franchise headlined by Sidharth.