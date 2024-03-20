The film had a decent opening day and earned ₹4.1 crore on day one, ₹5.75 crore on day two, and ₹7 crore on day three. The film followed it up with minting ₹2.15 crore on day four, and then earned ₹2.30 crore nett in India on its fifth day, as per early estimates. With the recent numbers, the film has minted ₹21.30 crore in India so far.