‘Yodha’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra’s Action Thriller Witnesses A Dip On Monday

Sidharth Malhotra‘s latest release, ‘Yodha’, released on March 15, and witnessed an average opening weekend at the box office. However, it has now failed to pass the Monday test, as the film collected almost half of what it earned on Sunday. As per early estimates by industry tracking website Sacnilk, the box office collection of ‘Yodha’ on Monday was Rs 2.15 crore.
On Saturday, the film had minted over Rs 5 crore, and it made Rs 7 crore on Sunday. Backed by Karan Johar, the total box office earnings of ‘Yodha’ now stand at Rs 19 crore. As for its reviews, the film got not-so-good reviews by critics and collected only Rs 4.1 crore on its opening day. The numbers were much less than what recently released films, including Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ (Rs 6.7 crore) and Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika’s ‘Shaitaan’ (Rs 14.75 crore), made on their opening days.
Nonetheless, ‘Yodha’ is facing competition from ‘Shaitaan’, which is helmed by director Vikas Bahl. On its second Monday, the film minted Rs 3 crore, which is more than what ‘Yodha’ did on its first. The supernatural horror film’s current domestic nett total stands at Rs 106.05 crore nett.
Talking about occupancy, ‘Yodha’ saw an overall 10.36 percent occupancy on day four. In Mumbai, with 437 shows, the occupancy was 9.75 percent. In Delhi and NCR, which had 629 shows, the film’s occupancy stood at 11.25 percent. The highest occupancy for the film was seen in Chennai, which stood at 30.50 percent but for only 36 shows.
‘Yodha’ also features Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, and the film marks the directorial debut of filmmaker duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.