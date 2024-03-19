‘Yodha’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra’s Action Thriller Witnesses A Dip On Monday

On Saturday, the film had minted over Rs 5 crore, and it made Rs 7 crore on Sunday. Backed by Karan Johar, the total box office earnings of ‘Yodha’ now stand at Rs 19 crore. As for its reviews, the film got not-so-good reviews by critics and collected only Rs 4.1 crore on its opening day. The numbers were much less than what recently released films, including Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ (Rs 6.7 crore) and Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika’s ‘Shaitaan’ (Rs 14.75 crore), made on their opening days.