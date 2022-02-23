Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
BTS Announces Four New Shows In Las Vegas

South Korean boy band, BTS, has a huge fanbase and have announced four new shows as a part of their 'Permission to Dance On Stage' tour.

BTS Announces Four New Shows In Las Vegas
South Korean Boy Band BTS Twitter - @BTS_official

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 10:06 pm

BTS, the South Korean boy band, will perform four additional shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as part of their 'Permission to Dance On Stage' tour. The septet will perform at the venue on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16, according to BigHit Music, the septet's management agency.

Following their three March shows in front of a live audience at the Seoul Olympic Stadium and their performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards, BTS is looking forward to meeting ARMY, the music group's fan club.

According to a statement posted on the fan community forum Weverse by BigHit Music, the 'BTS Permission to Dance On Stage - Las Vegas' concert will be held in-person and broadcast as LIVE PLAY.

The agency’s statement read, “While looking for ways to meet with more ARMY in-person, we have decided to hold an additional concert in Las Vegas, US. We are doing our very best to prepare for the concert in compliance with the health care guidelines for a safe quality concert.”

On April 16, the final day of the tour, the concert will be streamed live online.

The same shows on the four dates will feature a LIVE PLAY at the MGM Garden Arena, which will host a paid in-person event in which ARMY can watch the concert in real-time on a large screen to experience the concert's lively moments, they added.

Meanwhile, the Seoul performances will be the group's first live performances in the country in nearly two and a half years, following the BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' in October 2019.

The K-pop band been nominated for the Grammys in the category of best pop duo/group performance for their English single 'Butter', which will be held on April 3 at MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas. 

After performing four in-person concerts in Los Angeles late last year, the band, which includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, has been on an "extended period of rest."

