BTS And LINE FRIENDS' BT21 Social Media Account Restored After It Was Hacked; Company Issues Update

The collaborative project BT21 by BTS and LINE FRIENDS was introduced in December 2017. The social media account for the same experienced a hacking incident on March 10 but has since been successfully restored.
On March 11, BT21’s social media handles passed a statement regarding the successful restoration of the account. It read, “Thanks to your support and love, the BT21 Official X (formerly Twitter) channel has been successfully restored. Posts made due to unauthorized access have been deleted and reported, and we will make an effort to prevent recurrence with enhanced security to prevent illegal use.”
Further clarifying that the accounts are not involved in any NFT business, the statement further read, “We want to restate that BT21 is NOT involved in any kind of NFT business so please DO NOT open or make purchase related to the link. BT21 team will continue to work hard so that we can make a fun community together. We deeply appreciate your ongoing interest and love.”
Advertisement
For those caught unversed, here’s what had happened. On March 10, LINE FRIENDS reported the hacking of BT21’s social media account. The post, made on March 10 at 5 AM KST, disclosed that BTS would be launching its inaugural NFT collection. The hackers replicated the real BT21 website but modified it to form their own version, incorporating details about NFTs and including wallet information.
“We regret to inform our community that the BT21 official X account has hacked with unauthorized access. The postings and links regarding NFTs are not issued by BT21… We are currently resolving the issue,” LINE FRIENDS announced, while also warning fans to not fall prey to this.
Advertisement
Thankfully, the account was restored in a day’s time.
As for BTS’ activities, all the seven members are currently fulfilling their mandatory military duties, and will be making a grand comeback in June 2025.