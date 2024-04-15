Art & Entertainment

'Brown Munde' AP Dhillon Makes Netizens Furious By Breaking His Guitar On Coachella Stage

Indian-origin Canadian musician A. P. Dhillon performed at the Coachella festival but as much as his music is celebrated, this time around, the singer-songwriter is receiving a lot of flak on the Internet following his performance.

On Monday, Dhillon took to his Instagram, and shared a video from his performance. In the video, the ‘Summer High’ hitmaker can be seen breaking his guitar as a part of his performance.

He wrote in the caption, “Brown Munde have left the dessert (sic)”.

In the video his fellow singer Shinda Kahlon can also be seen performing alongside AP on the stage. He shared a guitar emoji in the comment section.

However, this act of A. P. Dhillon did not sit well with the netizens as they criticised him for what he did on stage. Internet users from India cited Indian values and said that although this is a part of rock culture where the guitarists break their guitars on stage after the performance, Dhillon being an Indian doing something like this is totally uncalled for.

One user wrote: "Respect the things which brought you to this stage. It’s completely your and your loss (sic)."

Another user wrote, "Ban gaya cool (Did you become cool) (sic)?" A third user commented, "And you think doing this looked good (sic)?".

