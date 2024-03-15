'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Cast Reunites Three Months After Andre Braugher's Death For A Night Full Of 'Memories And Moments'

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ may have concluded three years ago, but the cast still remains in touch, as is evident from the photo that went viral overnight. The beloved sitcom’s lead cast members reunited but the perfect picture looked incomplete without the late Andre Braugher.
The cast got together to honour his legacy, and pay respects to the sheer impact he has left on each of their lives. The meet-up was evidently heavy on reminiscing, and interestingly, they were all getting together for the first time post his passing.
Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Joel McKinnon Miller, Joe Lo Truglio, Melissa Fumero, Andy Samberg and “the janitor from the last episode” as quoted by Blocker; all were part of the reunion, which took place three months after the passing of Andre Braugher. The late actor became everyone’s favourite because of his portrayal of the no-nonsense Captain Raymond Holt. Notably, Braugher even garnered four Emmy nominations for his role in the same series.
Taking to Instagram, Perretti posted images of the cast smiling shoulder-to-shoulder and cheek-to-cheek while sharing food. She wrote in the caption, “Tonite was like a very special episode where we ran thru so many memories and moments (red heart emoticon).” Putting out the same images, Crews wrote, “Could not have described last night any better…! NINE-NINE,” while also writing “RIP Andre Braugher.”
Fumero also mentioned, “We laughed. We cried a little. We reminisced. We laughed some more. Nine Nine Forever.”
Check out the wholesome images right here:
Andre Braugher passed away at the age of 61 in December 2023. His death came as a shock to many, as it was revealed that he had been battling lung cancer for quite a few months prior to his unfortunate demise. Despite his diagnosis, he chose to keep it private and continued to film for other projects. Throughout his illustrious career spanning over three decades, the Emmy-winning actor has left behind a legacy.
Not only will the cast of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ but also fans of the show always fondly remember him.