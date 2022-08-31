Brandee Evans Shares 'P-Valley 2' Tackles Lot Of Mental Health Issues

Actress and former choreographer Brandee Evans, who has played the character of Mercedes in season 2 of 'P-Valley', has shared that the second season deals with a lot of mental health issues.

Based on the hit original play 'Pussy Valley' and created by Pulitzer Prize-winner, Katori Hall, 'P-Valley 2' is set in the fictional town of Chucalissa, Mississippi. It centres on a strip club - 'The Pynk', run by the more mature Uncle Clifford (played by Nicco Annan), whose dancers are fierce, but they also have incredible back stories that show their vulnerabilities.

Shedding light on the second season, she said: "There have been a lot of mental health issues that we're tackling this season; you'll be able to see it as you watch. (I) had to dig deep as well. There was a lot of really digging deep into some very hard situations, conversations and thoughts that I'm bringing to Mercedes this season."

Speaking about what the audience can expect from her character, Brandee said: "We meet Mercedes going through everything that has happened with this pandemic, everything that's happened in her life since the season ended. At the end of season one there were a lot of questions that everyone wanted to be answered. You're going to see a lot of struggles. But it's a different type of struggle for Mercedes."

Adding further, she mentioned: "Motherly issues will be brought up. There's a lot going on with her being a mother. She is really trying to focus on her business even more so and just trying to make a better life. And some other things. But you have to tune in to watch."

Helmed by Katori Hall, 'P- Valley' Season 2 will drop on OTT platform Lionsgate Play on September 2.