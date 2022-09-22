Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Brad Pitt Calls George Clooney 'Most Handsome Man' At Present

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has called George Clooney and Paul Newman the "most handsome men".

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 4:32 pm

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has called George Clooney and Paul Newman the "most handsome men".

The 'Bullet Train' star joked that he had to pick his 'Ocean's' co-star and close pal, George Clooney, 61, as the hottest male on the planet right now, while late Hollywood icon Newman, who was 83 when he died in 2008, is his choice for the past because of how he "aged so gracefully".

Asked by Vogue who the "most handsome men in the world past and present" are, Pitt replied: "You know in the acting world because it's my day job...the immediate go-to is Paul Newman.

"Because he aged so gracefully. And by all reports (he was) a really special, giving, warm and truthful human being."

Speaking about silver fox Clooney, he quipped: "If I was gonna name someone present, well I gotta name that George Clooney f***** because why not?"

He added: "Because usually, I'm always taking him out, and he's always taking me out. And this time, I'm gonna go the other way, just this once."

The pair are known to poke fun at each other, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Last year, Clooney joked that he was really looking forward to working with "cheap" Pitt again.

He said: "He's a friend of mine and we have a really good time together. I'm really looking forward to it."

Clooney then quipped: "Brad was obviously the cheapest of the actors available."

Meanwhile, the friends look set to reunite with Matt Damon for a new 'Ocean's' movie.

The Hollywood trio previously starred together in the 2007 heist movie, 'Ocean's Thirteen', and they're now poised to reunite for the latest film in the money-spinning franchise.

A source told The Sun newspaper last week: "Rumours of a film starring George, Brad and Matt have swirled for years but the timing was off and their jam-packed schedules meant that it was just not possible.

"Finally the right team for the job has come together in a bid to make it a huge success and the main stars thought it would be good fun to revisit. The franchise is hugely popular and the brilliant storyline was an opportunity that was too good to miss."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Brad Pitt George Clooney  Paul Newman Bullet Train Oceans Matt Damon Ocean's Thirteen Oceans Franchise
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming