Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Box Office Clashes Of Films Will Happen More Due To COVID-19: Akshay Kumar

With Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' and Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chadha' releasing the same day, Kumar said that more movie clashes should be expected because of the pandemic.

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar YouTube

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 11:09 am

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Wednesday said box office clashes of films will happen more often in Bollywood as many movies have been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kumar’s next feature film 'Raksha Bandhan' is set to have a box office showdown with 'Laal Singh Chadha', starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, as both the movies are scheduled to release theatrically on August 11. The 52-year-old superstar said he hopes both films perform well at the ticket window.

"It is a big day and it’s a three-day weekend. I believe two films can easily run (release) at the box office. Due to COVID-19, the industry has lost out on two-and-half years and so this (clash) will happen. We will see two films releasing in the same week. In the past, my film 'Welcome' and Aamir's film 'Taare Zameen Par' were released at the same time and both worked well. I am hoping that these new films will also work,” Kumar told reporters at a press conference here.

'Raksha Bandhan', a comedy-drama, marks Kumar's second collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai after 2021's 'Atrangi Re'.

Kumar said he has enjoyed working with Rai so much that he would like to team up with the director again. He added that when Rai narrated the story of 'Raksha Bandhan', he immediately said yes to it. “Some stories are universal and they touch you within five minutes (of narration). Even with 'Good Newwz', within three to five minutes, I liked it and said okay to it,” he said.

“I have enjoyed working on this film. It is one of my best films. I am thankful to Aanand L Rai, who has broken his own record of making two films in a year. Aanand Ji is a very good person. I have done two films with him and I will do one more film with him if 'Raksha Bandhan' works,” the actor said.

Himesh Reshammiya has scored the music and Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics for 'Raksha Bandhan'. The makers on Wednesday launched the first song ‘Tere Saath Hoon Main’.

'Raksha Bandhan' is a Colour Yellow Productions in association with Cape Of Good Films. 

[With Inputs from PTI]

