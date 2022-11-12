Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Welcome A Baby Girl

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have become proud parents to a baby girl.

Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu
Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu Instagram

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 4:07 pm

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have become proud parents to a baby girl. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

The star couple officially announced that they are expecting their first child together on August 16.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a post announcing her pregnancy: "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

