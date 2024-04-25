Art & Entertainment

Billie Eilish Reveals Her Dramatic 2021 Blonde Hair Transformation Caused An Identity Crisis

Grammy Award-winner Billie Eilish revealed that her dramatic blonde hair transformation sparked an identity crisis, leaving her feeling like she had "no idea" who she was.

Page Six
Billie Eilish Photo: Page Six
In an interview with Rolling Stone, she said: "And then I dyed my hair blonde, and I immediately was like, 'Oh, I have no idea who I am'."

The glamorous look aligned with the softer feel of her sophomore album, 'Happier Than Ever', but ultimately, it felt like too much of a departure from Eilish’s true self, reports people.com.

"In a weird way, that was a little like being in a tornado cellar, reading a cute little story," Eilish’s brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, said in the profile.

"It was a coping mechanism for an album."

Eilish showcased her new icy blonde hair in a March 2021 Instagram video.

She made her Met Gala debut six months later in a peach tulle Oscar de la Renta corset ball gown, with her blonde hair styled into a glamorous bob.

