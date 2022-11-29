Bigg Boss 16: Housemates Can Now Reclaim Lost Rs 25 Lakhs From Winning Prize Money

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', housemates have a stellar chance to earn back and make the total winning prize money amount Rs 50 lakhs.

With this task spanning across days, the voice of Bigg Boss announces the new entry of Golden Guys, Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar in the show.

For this task, the activity area is designed as a safe that has a mountain of gold coins worth Rs. 25 lakhs and the contestants must uncover a seven-digit passcode to crack it open. These seven digits are hidden in the items made of gold in the house.

At regular intervals, 'Bigg Boss' will share instructions to get to the digits. Once the contestants succeed in unlocking the passcode while evading the threat of the Golden Guys and getting to the safe, they will earn the lost prize money. It will be fun to watch the contestants' treasure hunt for gold.

Fights over food are a constant, but how far can one go in claiming what's theirs? While Soundarya Sharma is cooking in the kitchen, Archana Gautam is annoyed at the prospect of eating rotis made from the previous night's dough.

She got Nimrit to instruct Abdu Rozik to get four rotis made from fresh dough from the plates of Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan. Picking rotis out from the plates of the housemates while they were eating did not go well with Shiv Thakare who slamed Archana for being petty. He further suggested that she should learn to be human while playing the game. In her defence, Archana pitted the blame on Soundarya for mixing the last night's dough with the fresh one.

While verbal spats are going on in full swing, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has an emotional breakdown over her coming across as wrong and dominating despite having her close friend Ankit Gupta's best interest.

She opened up to Soundarya about it and confessed that she can't figure out what's going on in her head even though she's trying hard.