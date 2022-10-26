Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Abdu Rozik Says Priyanka Chaudhary Stopped Ankit Gupta From Making Roti For Him

The cutest contestant of 'Bigg Boss 16' Abdu Rozik has been nominated for eviction this week and he shared a shocking revelation about his housemates Priyanka Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta.

Bigg Boss Contestants
Bigg Boss Contestants IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 11:41 am

The cutest contestant of 'Bigg Boss 16' Abdu Rozik has been nominated for eviction this week and he shared a shocking revelation about his housemates Priyanka Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta.

The nominations were placed on the Tuesday episode of the controversial reality show, where Bigg Boss had asked two housemates to decide amongst themselves after listening to other two contestants presenting their reasons against each other on why they should not be nominated this week.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gautam Vig were going to decide on Abdu Rozik and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Sumbul and Gautam unanimously chose Abdu as they think he would be saved as the entire country loves him.

Right before Abdu's nomination, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik nominated Nimirit and saved Ankit. Abdu didn't want to save Nimrit but Sajid took Nimrit's name.

The decision of saving Ankit made Abdu upset as in a conversation with MC Stan, Shiv and Gori, he shared that Priyanka stopped Ankit from making rotis for him.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik Priyanka Chaudhary Ankit Gupta Bigg Boss Housemates Bigg Boss Controversy Indian Reality TV Show Colors TV Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Significance And Trends Of Muhurat Trading At BSE, NSE On Diwali

The Significance And Trends Of Muhurat Trading At BSE, NSE On Diwali

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film