Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra, Sai Tamhankar – Actresses Who’ve Broken Stereotypes Through Their Characters

Bollywood isn't always kind to newcomers and rarely to those to deter from the long, beaten path but here are 3 actresses that shattered the Bollywood stereotype and became the most revered and sort after actresses. Today these wonder women are known for their popularity, their performance and their sartorial choices.

Debuting as Babita Kumari in the biographical drama ‘Dangal’, Sanya Malhotra instantly caught Bollywood’s eye. Even though the actress could be, what is called, conventionally pretty, she never has airs of beauty or daintiness that is often a by-product of the film industry. Instead, the actress took up roles that were hard-hitting and experimental. ‘Badhaai Ho’ or ‘Pataakha’ or ‘Photograph’ or ‘Pagglait’ or ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ or ‘Ludo’ or ‘Hit’ or ‘Love Hostel’ or ‘Shakuntala Devi’ – all have been strikingly different from what quintessential heroines would pick up.

Bhumi Pednekar is proof that you don’t need to be stuck in a stereotype to be popular. The actress started strong with ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ and has only moved up since. Each character she has since chosen is loud, witty and unabashed. Everything you wouldn’t associate with a quintessential heroine, she has done it. Whether it’s ‘Toilet’ or ‘Pati, Patni Aur Who’ or ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ or ‘Lust Stories’ – she has done it all. She brings grace and beauty to all her performances, however, loud or bold the characters are, and that’s her speciality.

The only actress on this list to be popular beyond Bollywood too, Sai Tamhankar is canonised across India for having worked in various Indian language film industries. She made her presence felt in Bollywood with ‘Hunterrr’ and then with ‘Mimi’. Her performance is always praised and critically acclaimed and her choice and range of characters are why she is as loved by her audiences She is also one of the very few actresses that have the capacity to nail such a wide range of films and series with such ease and elegance.