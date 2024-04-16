Art & Entertainment

Bhojpuri Actress Aamrapali Dubey Misses Her 'Kanya Pujan' Days On Maha Ashtami

On the occasion of Chaitra Maha Ashtami, Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey extended warm wishes to her fans and said that she is missing her childhood 'kanya pujan' days.

Ndtv.in
Aamrapali Dubey Photo: Ndtv.in
info_icon

Taking to Instagram, Aamrapali shared a Reel in which she could be seen wearing a yellow saree with gold jewellery.

In the Reel, she says: "Sabhi desh wasiyon ko Durga Ashtami ki dher saari shubhkaamnaye... Maa Maha Gauri Jagdamba ki kripa ham sab par bani rahe.. ham sab ka jeevan khushaal ho..."

The post is captioned as: "Maa Maha Gauri ki kripa ham sab par hamesha bani rahe...Maha Ashtami ki dhero shubhkaamnaye."

On Instagram Stories, she shared a snap of plates with puri, chana, halwa, and banana, with the caption: "Missing my childhood kanya pujan days."

Aamrapali will be next seen in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' starring Pradeep Pandey and Sanchita Banerjee. The film is directed by Premanshu Singh, and produced by Nishant Ujjwal.

Aamrapali made her acting debut with the show 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar' in 2008. In 2014, she made her debut in Bhojpuri cinema with the film 'Nirahua Hindustani'.

She was then seen in 'Nirahua Hindustani 2 and 3', 'Border', 'Nirahua Chalal London', and 'Sher Singh'.

