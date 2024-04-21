Art & Entertainment

Bhojpuri Actor Dev Singh Enjoys Ice-Cream; Says 'Garmi Ka Maza Thande Mein'

Bhojpuri actor Dev Singh shared some pictures of himself enjoying an ice-cream, saying ‘garmi ka maza thande me hi hain’.

Dev Singh Photo: Instagram
Renowned for his roles in movies such as ‘Saugandh’ and ‘Rajtilak’, he took to Instagram to share snapshots of himself enjoying the treat. Dressed in a black T-shirt paired with matching joggers, he completed his look with sports shoes and sunglasses.

The post is captioned in Hindi: “Garmi ka maza Chande me hi hain”. He gave the tune of ‘Whistle Podu’ to his post.

Dev has also featured in the movie ‘One Man Army’.

Meanwhile, he will be next seen alongside Rinku Ghosh in the movie 'Ladies Special'. The film is produced by Parag Patil and R R Prince.

Directed by Chirag Dutt Kashyap, it also features Vimal Pandey, Preeti Singh, and Pallavi Giri.

