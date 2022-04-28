Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Bharat Ek Khoj Actor Salim Ghouse Dead

Salim Ghouse began his acting career in 1978 with the film 'Swarg Narak,' and has since appeared in films such as 'Chakra' (1981), 'Saaransh' (1984), 'Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!' (1984), and others.

Actor Salim Ghouse Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 11:07 pm

Film and TV actor Salim Ghouse died on Thursday in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 70 years old. The actor's last rites were conducted early Thursday morning.

Anita Salim, Salim Ghouse's wife, verified her husband's death. She informed indianexpress.com that he died on Thursday morning owing to a cardiac arrest after having pain in his chest on Wednesday night.

She said, “We took him to Kokilaben Hospital last night, and he passed away this morning. He hated grieving and wanted life to go on. He didn’t suffer, he wouldn’t have liked being dependent on anyone. He was a man with a lot of self-respect. He was a multifaceted actor, a martial artist, an actor, a director and a lovely chef in the kitchen.”

'The Family Man' actor Sharib Hashmi condoled the demise of Ghouse and tweeted, have a look at the post here:

Ghouse began his acting career in 1978 with the film 'Swarg Narak,' and has since appeared in films such as 'Chakra' (1981), 'Saaransh' (1984), 'Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!' (1984), and others.

Ghouse also appeared in 'Manthan,' 'Kalyug,' 'Trikal,' 'Aghaat,' 'Drohi,' 'Thiruda Thiruda,' 'Sardari Begum,' 'Koyla,' 'Soldier,' 'Aks,' and numerous other films.

Ghouse was also a well-known television personality. In Shyam Benegal's TV series 'Bharat Ek Khoj,' he played Rama, Krishna, and Tipu Sultan. 
He has appeared in the comedy 'Wagle Ki Duniya' (1988).

Salim Ghouse, a well-known personality in the theatre world, has had a few international productions to his name, including 'Kim,' 'The Perfect Murder,' 'The Deceivers,' 'The Maharaja's Daughter,' and 'Getting Personal.'

