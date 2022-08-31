Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Ben Kingsley To Return As Trevor Slattery For Marvel's 'Wonder Man' Series

Ben Kingsley
Ben Kingsley IMDB

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 5:07 pm

Veteran actor Ben Kingsley is set to reprise the character of Trevor Slattery in the upcoming Wonder Man series from Marvel Studios.

Set at Disney Plus, the show will focus on the Marvel character Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man.

In the comics, Williams is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company sees a downfall due to competition from Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. 

Williams joins villain Baron Zemo and gains superpowers including super strength and durability. After facing the Avengers several times, Wonder Man ultimately becomes one of them.

According to entertainment website Variety, the series in being developed as a Hollywood satire. 

Kingsley's Slattery, who first appeared in "Iron Man 3", is a failed actor and Wonder Man has been an actor and a stuntman in the comics. 

Most recently, the veteran actor appeared as Slattery in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed and co-wrote “Shang-Chi”, will serve as an executive producer and co-creator on the Wonder Man series. Andrew Guest is attached as head writer.

