Before 'Maharani 2' Airs, Sohum Shah Recalls His Journey In Decade Since 'Ship of Theseus'

As Bollywood's Soham Shah completes 10 years in the industry on Tuesday, the actor has come a long way from the life he lived in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar. The actor marked his debut with 'Ship of Theseus' in 2012 and since then, he has not looked back.



Talking about his journey in the film industry, Soham says: "It has been ten years for me as an actor and when I look back at my journey so far, it is so surreal. It has not been easy and I come from a place where we have been fans of actors and their work.



"I remember, there was a time when Manoj Bajpayee sir was shooting in Sri Ganganagar, so I travelled 30-40 km just for a glimpse of him. I used to dream back then that one day I would become an actor and today, I am part of this industry."



The actor has time and again proven himself to be worthy of the attention he gets with his performances in 'The Big Bull', 'Simran', 'Tumbbad', 'Talvar' and 'New Borns'. His performance in 'Maharani' was a huge success and he will now be seen in 'Maharani 2'.



He further added: "I started from scratch with a film like 'Ship of Theseus', which was a niche film and now today, I am doing massy and widely appreciated shows like 'Maharani'. Apart from that, I had opportunities to perform as an actor in 'Tumbbad', 'Simran' and 'Talvar'."



"I would say that it has been a magical journey for me and the most important stage of my career which I cherish the most is that I got an opportunity to work with Irrfan Sahab and that was the best thing life has offered me in this journey. I am extremely excited about how this journey unfolds," he said.



Taking to his social media, Shah penned an emotional note: "Doston 10 saal ho gaye hai iss journey ko... I started with this small gem 'Ship Of Theseus'. ... Over the years I got to play so many different characters, each with their own back story, challenges and fulfilment. ...



"While growing up, I always wanted to play some larger-than-life characters, and I'm glad I've got an opportunity to do this now, with Maharani and hopefully many more characters up ahead. Forever grateful for all the hits and misses. Onto the next 10 :)"





His journey from a small town to B-Town has been full of struggles and is an inspiration. The star has continuously put up a fight to protect his dreams and ambitions.



The actor has a line-up of Maharani 2, Dahaad, and an anthology among many others.

[With Inputs From IANS]