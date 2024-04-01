Barbara Rush Dies At 97: Golden Globe-Winning Actress For 'It Came From Outer Space' Passes Away

Barbara Rush, who took home the prestigious Golden Globe Award for Most Promising Newcomer in ‘It Came From Outer Space’ and later became a household name due to her performance in the television series ‘Peyton Place,’ passed away on March 31 (local time) at the age of 97.
Her daughter, Claudia Cowan, confirmed the news of her death to Fox News Digital. “My wonderful mother passed away peacefully at 5:28 this evening. I was with her this morning and know she was waiting for me to return home safely to transition. It’s fitting she chose to leave on Easter as it was one of her favorite holidays and now, of course, Easter will have a deeper significance for me and my family.”
Born in Denver in 1927, Rush signed with Paramount Pictures after completing her graduation. Her film debut was in ‘The Goldbergs,’ followed by a role in the sci-fi film ‘When Worlds Collide,’ which garnered her immense praise.
In addition to these, Rush had appeared in films such as ‘The Young Philadelphians,’ ‘Magnificent Obsession,’ ‘Robin and the 7 Hoods,’ ‘Hombre’ and ‘The Young Lions.’ She had worked with many known veteran stars of her time including Rock Hudson, Marlon Brando, Dean Martin, Paul Newman, Frank Sinatra and Richard Burton.
While enjoying success in film, Rush also made significant contributions to television. She was a part of various television shows, including ‘Batman,’ ‘Maude,’ ‘Cannon,’ ‘Streets of San Francisco,’ ‘The Love Boat,’ ‘7th Heaven’ among many others.
With a career spanning more than six decades, her career left an enduring mark on Hollywood through her captivating performances. She had shown versatility with the roles she’d breathed life into, ranging from sci-fi classics to melodramas, and because of it, garnered critical acclaim and a huge fan-following of all ages.
Keeping aside her professional life, her personal life was also notable. She married actor Jeffrey Hunter in 1950 and they divorced in 1955. She then married publicist Warren Cowan in 1959, but they divorced ten years later, in 1969. Rush married sculptor Jim Gruzalski in 1970, however, they parted ways in 1973. Married three times, she is now survived by her two children, Claudia Cowan and Christopher Hunter.
Rush’s talent and charisma have solidified her status as a timeless icon in the history of American cinema. May her soul rest in peace.