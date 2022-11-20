Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Babil Khan Tells How Dad Irrfan Khan Helped Him Meet God

Late Irrfan Khan's son and debutant Babil Khan has shared a unique anecdote on how his father helped him meet God at the age of 10.

Babil Khan
Babil Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 1:50 pm

Late Irrfan Khan's son and debutant Babil Khan has shared a unique anecdote on how his father helped him meet God at the age of 10. 

Babil said: "For 9 days straight my father put me on the water with my back on the water and let me go, and for the 9 days straight I hesitated, splashed around, tried to regain control, and every day we tried again. On the 10th day, I was bored, I had lost all interest in meeting God."

"I just wanted to go back to my world, and on the 10th day, I didn't hesitate, didn't try to regain control and I allowed the river to take me. Baba watched me float away, as the rock was about to hit me, he lifted me off the water and he said 'today you were brave, today you surrendered, today, you met God. I was too young to understand his wisdom," he added.

The actor, who currently awaits the release of his debut film 'Qala', concluded by saying: "After losing him, I went back to the river bank and understood the importance of his words."

'Qala' is directed by Anvita Dutt and will be released on December 10 on Netflix.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Babil Khan Irrfan Khan
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kriti Sanon Reveals Varun Dhawan's Most Annoying Habit

Kriti Sanon Reveals Varun Dhawan's Most Annoying Habit

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources