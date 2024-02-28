Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, ‘Laapataa Ladies.’ The movie saw a grand premiere recently which was attended by all the famed actors in the industry. Popular actress Avneet Kaur also attended the premiere and met Khan. She shared a picture from her meet and also shared an interesting trivia with her fans.
Taking to her Instagram, Avneet Kaur shared a picture which she took with Aamir Khan at the premiere of ‘Laapataa Ladies.’ She shared a candid picture where she is seen talking to Khan as the actor looks at her amazed. She penned a thoughtful note about her experience and also shared that she had previously auditioned for two of Khan’s films – ‘Dangal’ and ‘Secret Superstar.’
Sharing the picture, Kaur wrote, “#AboutLastNight at the premiere of Laapata ladies, I met the perfectionist and one of my favourite actor Aamir Khan Sir and what you see in the photograph above is the time I met him first. I auditioned and did workshops for two of his films, ‘Dangal’ and ‘Secret Superstar’. Unfortunately, I could not make it through, but he did tell me that he loved my auditions and that meant so much to me #reminiscing #memories”
Take a look at the post here.
Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Two superstars in one frame.” A second fan commented, “wishing a film of you under Aamir sir productions because you deserve more babe.” A third fan wrote, “Fav personalities in one frame.”
Avneet Kaur made her Bollywood debut in ‘Mardaani’ where she shared screen space with Rani Mukerji. She was last seen in ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddique.