Sharing the picture, Kaur wrote, “#AboutLastNight at the premiere of Laapata ladies, I met the perfectionist and one of my favourite actor Aamir Khan Sir and what you see in the photograph above is the time I met him first. I auditioned and did workshops for two of his films, ‘Dangal’ and ‘Secret Superstar’. Unfortunately, I could not make it through, but he did tell me that he loved my auditions and that meant so much to me #reminiscing #memories”