Avika Gor And Her Innate Desire To Explore Different Realms Of Storytelling

“Transitioning to the big screen with '1920' was equally exhilarating, as I got to immerse myself in a cinematic world filled with suspense and intrigue, captivating the audience in a whole new way,” she said. Avika also said that these experiences shaped her as an actor and deepened her appreciation for the diverse platforms through which stories can be told. The actress was last seen on the small screen in the 2019 stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9' hosted by Rohit Shetty. So, what made her take a step back from the small screen? “Television has been an incredible journey for me, filled with unforgettable experiences and boundless love from the viewers. However, as an artiste, I have an innate desire to explore different realms of storytelling and challenge myself creatively,” she told IANS.