Ashutosh Rana Seeks Divine Blessings At Mahakaleshwar Temple

Acclaimed actor Ashutosh Rana was seen offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh along with his family members.

Ashutosh Rana Photo: Instagram
Upon his visit, the 56-year-old actor was greeted by the members of the temple. This is not his first visit; he had previously been to the temple in 2023.

Over a 31-year journey in Hindi cinema, Ashutosh gained recognition with his acting prowess in films such as 'Dushman' and 'Sangharsh'. He was also seen in films such as 'Ghulam', 'Zakhm', 'Baadal' and 'Raaz' to name a few.

His recent work includes 'Pathaan', 'War', 'Simmba', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya' and 'Dhadhak'.

In his upcoming project, he will be seen in 'War 2' starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

