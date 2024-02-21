The actor also mentioned that he had no plans to become an actor but fell in love with movies after closely observing how people in the industry were keen to provide wholesome entertainment. “So, when I wanted to explore acting, I was not fixated on what I was selected to play on screen. I wanted to feel the same passion and joy that I had seen actors feel when they gave a shot. I wanted to feel the rush to be in front of the camera,” Arjun added.