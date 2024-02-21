Actor Arjun Kapoor made his on-screen debut in Habib Faisal’s ‘Ishaqzaade’ alongside Parineeti Chopra. Despite coming from a film family, the actor has witnessed more box office debacles than successes. He is still struggling to carve a niche for himself.
Interestingly, the actor has now been roped in to play the main antagonist role in Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated ‘Singham Again’. The makers had, last week, shared his first look from the movie. In the first look poster, he was seen holding a bloodied machete with his curly hair and dense beard. Drenched in blood and clad in black attire, the actor managed to set the tone for his menacing portrayal with his villainous smile.
Arjun, during a chat with Mid-Day, talked about how he has given his all to the role, and said that he is thankful to all the directors and producers who have given him a chance to shine. “I’m ecstatic that a [successful] filmmaker like Rohit Shetty saw that I had the potential to play the villain in his massively mounted Singham Again. I have given it my all,” Arjun said.
The actor also mentioned that he had no plans to become an actor but fell in love with movies after closely observing how people in the industry were keen to provide wholesome entertainment. “So, when I wanted to explore acting, I was not fixated on what I was selected to play on screen. I wanted to feel the same passion and joy that I had seen actors feel when they gave a shot. I wanted to feel the rush to be in front of the camera,” Arjun added.
He also stated that he is not an insecure actor, to say the least. I have played the lead, I was the first from my [generation] to do a two-hero film in Gunday, the first to do an ensemble in Mubarakan, to play a hero who was a house-husband to Kareena Kapoor Khan in Ki & Ka, and now, I am playing an out-and-out anti-hero,” Arjun pointed out.
Coming to ‘Singham Again’, the film is the fifth instalment of Shetty’s Cop Universe, and a sequel to ‘Singham Returns’ (2014). The film’s impressive star cast includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, who reprise their roles as DCPs Bajirao Singham, Veer Sooryavanshi and Sangram “Simmba” Bhalerao, respectively. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles.