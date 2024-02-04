We all know how close Arjun Kapoor was to his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor. On her every birth and death anniversaries, Arjun remembers his mom and pens heartfelt posts. On the occasion of Mona Shourie's 60th birth anniversary on February 3, Arjun Kapoor shared a priceless picture of his mom on Instagram. In the pic, his mother was all smiles as she was seen playing a sitar.
Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note On Mom Mona Shourie's 60th Birth Anniversary; Anshula Remembers Her 'Entire Universe'
Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor penned heartfelt birthday notes for their mother Mona Shourie Kapoor on her 60th birth anniversary.
He also penned a heartwarming birthday note that read: "Happy Birthday to our everything. She would have been sweet 60 today and would have been rocking, smiling, and spreading happiness all around...'' and added, ''Love u Maa till we meet again like u always say Rab Rakha."
Advertisement
Arjun also shared a lovely picture of himself with his sister, Anshula Kapoor and captioned it, "From us to her. Happy birthday to mom."
Advertisement
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anshula re-shared a post originally posted by Shahana Dasgupta on Mona's birth anniversary. Anshula put it with the caption, "She was my entire universe."
Advertisement
Anshula also penned a birthday note for her mother alongside a couple of childhood pics of her and Arjun with their mother. She captioned the post, ''The first love of my life, my entire universe, my Ma, would have been 60 today. ❤️ Happy birthday Mom. We love you.'' She added, ''I wish I could hug you one more time, listen to you say you love me one more time, just hold your hands and watch you laugh one more time. I hope you could enjoy your day with Kadi Chawal & Gulab Jamun wherever you are. Miss you everyday. Love you beyond measure. Rab Rakha(sic)''.
Advertisement
Mona was the first wife of Boney Kapoor. She passed away on March 25, 2012, after multiple organ failure. She was suffering from cancer and hypertension. Boney married Sridevi and they welcomed two daughters- Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.