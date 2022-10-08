Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Archana Puran Singh Calls Late Raju Srivastav A 'Fine Actor'

Well-known actress and TV personality Archana Puran Singh recently remembered late comedian Raju Srivastav and shared her experience working with him in films.

Late Raju Srivastav and Archana Puran Singh
Late Raju Srivastav and Archana Puran Singh IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 2:03 pm

Well-known actress and TV personality Archana Puran Singh recently remembered late comedian Raju Srivastav and shared her experience working with him in films. 

She said: "I have done numerous films with him and realised that he was a very fine actor but then, he became more popular with his stand-up comedy. I think he was an actor, a stand-up and a wonderful comic talent. It is heartbreaking as we lost him too soon."

Archana added his last visit to a comedy reality show and the way he expressed his love for comedy.

"Just one week before he was hospitalised, he came on the set of 'India's Laughter Champion' and graced the sarpanch's chair. And in this very studio where the set was put up, standing on the stage he said 'I want to live on this stage, and I find my share of happiness here. He told me I am made for comedy and if I have to leave this world then I would want to leave making people laugh with my comedy.'"

"So I am happy that we are paying him a tribute not with tears but with laughter and that is the kind of tribute that Raju deserves."

Since the demise of Raju, popularly known as Gajodhar, on September 21, his industry friends and family members are in shock and remembering him for his contribution to comedy. 

'The Kapil Sharma Show' is also going to pay homage to his work and different comedians are invited to be part of it.

They are Vijay Ishwarlal Pawar, Khayali Saharan, Ahsaan Qureshi, Sunil Pal, Rajiv Thakur, Navin Prabhakar, Rehman Khan, Suresh Albela, Rajeev Nigam, Rajat Sood, Jayvijay Sachan, Kettan Singh among others.

Related stories

He Was A Great Comedian And Human Being: Comedian Sidharth Sagar On Raju Srivastava's Demise

Raju Srivastava Cremated, Son Ayushmaan Performs Last Rites

Jaaved Jaaferi: Even Outside Shows, Raju Srivastava Would Make People Laugh

Archana concluded: "When I was informed that all these famous comedians will be coming to our show, the first name that popped up in my mind was Raju, but then I realised that this is going to be a tribute to him. I have to say that I stood up here because I wanted to personally pay my heartfelt tribute to Raju."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Archana Puran Singh Raju Srivastav Late Comedian Raju Srivastav Comedy The Kapil Sharma Show Sony Entertainment Television Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indian Air Force Day 2022: IAF Marks 90 Years Of Glory, Excellence And Bravery; All You Need To Know

Indian Air Force Day 2022: IAF Marks 90 Years Of Glory, Excellence And Bravery; All You Need To Know

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls