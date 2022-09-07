Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Anushka Sharma Reveals 'Moment From A Story That Needs To Be Told'

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma took to social media to reveal a glimpse of 'Chakda Xpress', which is inspired by the life and times of women cricket's all-time greatest fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 5:18 pm

In the image, Anushka is seen recreating a moment from Jhulan's life. 

A thoughtful Anushka as Jhulan is seen making an important phone call while pouring rain beats down on everything around her.

She captioned it: "A moment from a story that needs to be told!"

Anushka has always strived to be a perfectionist in her career and she is doing the same for 'Chakda Xpress'. She is currently prepping before she starts another schedule of the film.

The Netflix Film, which is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, will showcase how Jhulan moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. 

She holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

