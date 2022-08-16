Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Anurag Kashyap Talks About Ranbir Kapoor's ‘Shamshera’ Failure, Reveals YRF’s Biggest Problem 

In a candid chat, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap opened up on the continuous failure of Yash Raj Films, including the recently released ‘Shamshera’

Anurag Kashyap and 'Shamshera' poster
Anurag Kashyap and 'Shamshera' poster Google

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 3:09 pm

‘Shamshera’, which starred Ranbir Kapoor in his first dual role as the titular character and his son Balli, hit the screens on July 22. However, it failed to impress the audience and the critics alike, thereby, being termed as a huge box office failure. The film was believed to be made on a massive budget of Rs 150 crore, however, it failed to mint enough money and managed to rake in around Rs 60 crore at the ticket windows.

Now, in a recent interview with Galatta Plus, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap revealed why the Karan Malhotra directorial tanked at the box office, according to him. "In Bollywood, cinema is largely controlled by those people and that too second generation that has grown up in trial rooms. They have not lived life so the referencing is based on cinema. So what is not on screen can't be cinema to them,” he told the portal.

For the unversed, ‘Shamshera’ also starred Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy, and Ashutosh Rana among others.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anurag Kashyap also talked about why Yash Raj Films (YRF) is unable to make any more successful movies now, including ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. 

He said, "The biggest problem with YRF is the trial room effect. You take a story and you want to make a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ out of it, so it becomes ‘Thugs of Hindostan’. You take a story and you want to make ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ out of it, it becomes ‘Shamshera’. The same ‘Shamshera’ would have worked three years back, at least much more than how it has worked on. Now, people are exposed to OTT."

Meanwhile, let’s not forget, Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap have worked together on ‘Bombay Velvet’ in 2015, which also starred Anushka Sharma, Manish Choudhary, Kay Kay Menon, and Karan Johar. The film also tanked at the box office and collected only Rs 40 crore.

