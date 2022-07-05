Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Anupam Kher Injured On The Sets Of 'Kaagaz 2'

While on the sets of 'Kaagaz 2', actor Anupam Kher got injured and returned to shooting after a break, the very same day.

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 9:54 am

National award-winning actor Anupam Kher who is busy shooting his next film 'Kaagaz 2' got injured on the set of the film, but after taking a brief break, the actor resumed work the very same day.

Kher was shooting an intense scene when he hurt his head.

A source revealed that "it was an intense courtroom scene and Anupam sir was totally engrossed in it but somehow things turned a little concerning as he hit his head on the table. Darshan Kumaar and Satish Kaushik were also present on the sets and when Anupam sir got injured, everyone just ran to him. People were checking to see if any bleeding was there, fortunately, it was not that serious. He was injured but no bleeding."

Then the source further added that after a brief break and applying ice on the injury, he returned to shoot the scene.

"The makers offered to postpone the shoot as well since it was majorly Anupam sir's scenes that had to be shot that day. But he denied any such requests and told the makers to give him time to apply the ice pack and then got back to shooting," said the eyewitness.

However, when Kher returned to the set, realizing everyone is worried about his injury, he started cracking jokes to lighten up the situation.

"Anupam sir resorted to his signature sense of humor to make the whole situation lighter by cracking jokes and making sure everyone was left smiling. The shooting went well," shared the source.

The film 'Kagaaz 2' is directed by V.K. Prakash and produced by Satish Kaushik.

[With Inputs from IANS]

