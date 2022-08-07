Anu Aggarwal: People Ask If I'm Friends With Salman Khan, I Say I'm Just A Phone Call Away

Old friends are such that you pick up from where you left when you meet even after years- Anu Aggarwal!

Anu Aggarwal who created history with Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui has strong views on friendships. On being asked about one best friend she says, “I don’t make close friends easily. I am very choosy and selective about my circle. I don’t think I can take one name. I get emotional when my friends helped me without asking without telling me.

She further adds, “Old friends are such that you pick up from where you left when you meet even after years. The memories with old friends are forever. I feel the film industry was like my childhood when I entered the entertainment industry and did Aashiqui. I was friends with Salman Khan who came for Khalnayika launch. People ask me if I am friends with him, I would say I am just a phone call away and so are my industry pals.”

On being asked if tiffs happen with friends she says, “It is friends only with whom you can have a fight. You don’t fight with strangers at all. Before one year of the accident I was into yoga, there was a friend who was having affair with a married man. I saw my friend's condition and told her how can she do wrong Karma and I asked her if you were in his wife’s place how will you feel and that friend stopped communicating with me. Maybe someday we will reconnect when she realizes what I meant”.

On being asked can two industry actors be friends she says, “Married actors in the industry are mostly co-actors turned friends so surely two actors can be friends. Friendship is an individual’s choice". Well, Anu you are vivacious as ever and people will love to see you back as an actress.