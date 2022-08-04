Salman Khan Shares One Thing About Shah Rukh Khan That He Wished He Had

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan stand for each other in thick and thin and have also starred together in the 1995 film 'Karan Arjun' and if reports are to be believed, the two could soon star in a thriller by filmmaker Aditya Chopra. In a new interview, when Salman was asked about the one thing that Shah Rukh Khan had, which he wished he had, the actor told journalist Faridoon Shahryar: "That bungalow of his (Mannat). But it had come me first, when I had just started off. My dad (film producer and script writer Salim Khan) said itne bade ghar mein tum karoge kya (what will you do in such a big house). I want to ask Shah Rukh, itne bade ghar mein karta kya hai tu (what does he do in such a big house).”

Located in Mumbai’s Bandra, Mannat is home to Shah Rukh, wife and interior designer Gauri Khan and their three children – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. The six-storey mansion has been designed by Gauri and is one of the most iconic celebrity homes in Bollywood. One could see fans gathering in large numbers outside the house to get a glimpse of the actor.

In recent years, both Salman and Shah Rukh have opened up about their long bond with each other. Earlier in June, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated 30 years of his Bollywood journey with his fans during an Instagram Live. During which, Shah Rukh had said, “He (Salman) is like a brother. We don’t know which one of us is elder. Each of us behaves like an elder brother on different days. Whoever makes a mistake, the other dons the role of an elder brother.”

One also see how Salman frequently visited Shah Rukh Khan's house when the latter's elder son was going through legal troubles .

Shah Rukh will be next see in 'Pathan' that is touted to be one of the most anticipated films of the year.