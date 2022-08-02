Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Anu Aggarwal’s Bold Stand On Ranveer Singh’s Nude Photoshoot: People Need To Drop Their Inhibitions

‘Aashiqui’ actress Anu Agarwal speaks her mind on the ongoing controversy around Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot. She herself has done topless shoots in the past for one of her film’s artwork which was showcased at Cannes Film Festival.

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 11:29 pm

Anu Aggarwal best remembered for the superhit film ‘Aashiqui’ is a woman of substance with strong viewpoints. She has also spoken up now about the ongoing controversy around Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot for an international publication, Paper.

Talking about the same, Agarwal says, "Finally men in India are opening up. It is certainly progressive. Well done! What is wrong with people being voyeuristic about a public figure's naked body? It is expected and natural. I don’t judge it."

On being asked if she will ever get clicked in similar photoshoots, she says, "Who knows? I am not against it. I already have done topless shots for the art of my Cannes Film festival movie in the past. I feel people need to drop their inhibitions and go beyond the identification with their bodies. I am progressive by nature. It's all about your mindset at particular times. We are in the glamour industry and if you have it and if you flaunt it is a purely individual choice."

Agarwal has been vocal about many issues related to socio-political and current affairs in recent times. There are reports that she might soon be making a comeback to the front of the screens.

