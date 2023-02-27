Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Anne-Marie Debuts In India, Says 'Shukriya' At Vh1 Supersonic

Home Art & Entertainment

Anne-Marie Debuts In India, Says 'Shukriya' At Vh1 Supersonic

'Namaste India' is how English singer-songwriter Anne-Marie greeted her fans in the country as she made her debut at Vh1 Supersonic.

Anne-Marie
Anne-Marie Elle India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 11:50 am

'Namaste India' is how English singer-songwriter Anne-Marie greeted her fans in the country as she made her debut at Vh1 Supersonic.

The stage was decorated with life size teddy bears. Thousands of fans thronged around the venue to catch a glimpse of her.

As soon as she entered the stage, the crowd went into a frenzy as they cheered, screamed and whistled for her. She even received some gifts including flowers from her fans.

She set the stage ablaze with her chart buster hits such as 'Friends', '2012' and 'Rock a bye'.

What was most interesting to see was that in the sea of crowd only phone flashlights were visible as fans wanted to lock the moment of their favourite artiste performing in front of them live.

She went on the stage and greeted by saying: "Namaste India. How are you feeling, are you feeling good?"

After her performance, she thanked her fans in Hindi by saying "shukriya" for making her debut in the country so successful.

Right before her performance, Nigerian singer CKay took over the crowd and fans couldn't stop talking about him even after the day got over.

A fan even said: "We want CKay again."

The ultimate day also saw a performance by youth sensation Anuv Jain, who performed with a guitar, his crowd favourite numbers such as 'Baarishein' and 'Mishri'.

There was a sprinkle of Bollywood too.

Actor-filmmaker and singer Farhan Akhtar gave a taste of his new album. However, the crowd wanted a dollop of rock and that's when he sang the iconic track 'Rock On!'

It was a fitting end for the music fest which also saw performances by Tyga, Divine, rapper Paradox Oaff-Savera and Bob Moses.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Anne Marie Farhan Akhtar Vh1 Supersonic Vh1 Supersonic 2023 Bollywood Bollywood Actor CKay Divine OAFF Savera
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Sumbul Touqeer Buys House In Mumbai, Asks Fans For Suggestions

Sumbul Touqeer Buys House In Mumbai, Asks Fans For Suggestions