Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Anil Kapoor Slams Society For Being Ageist; Says, 'If They Don’t Need You, They Will Throw You Out'

Actor Anil Kapoor, who is soon going to be seen in ‘Thar’ on Netflix, has spoken up about how society has always been ageist.

Anil Kapoor Slams Society For Being Ageist; Says, 'If They Don’t Need You, They Will Throw You Out'
Anil Kapoor In 'Thar' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 12:21 pm

Actor Anil Kapoor is soon going to be seen in ‘Thar’. He will be sharing the screen space with his real-life son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor for the second time after ‘AK Vs AK’. The ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actor plays an ageing local cop tasked with investigating the murders. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, he opened up about his character and why he could relate to it.

Anil Kapoor revealed, that his character’s undying enthusiasm toward his work, even as those around him write him off was one of the reasons he was drawn to the film. He explains, “The sub-inspector is doing his job well for many years, but he has not moved up the hierarchy. He is at an age where he can do so much, but he has to retire because of the rules. He feels stuck. Be it your profession or mine, it is [dictated by] an ageist society. They tell you when it’s time to hang up your boots. I could relate to the character, and get into his soul.”

Anil Kapoor quips that he is fortunate and blessed that filmmakers still think that he is worthy to be a part of their vision. He goes to the sets with gratitude. The actor reveals, “The world is such that if they don’t need you, they will throw you out. In such a scenario, I thank God that I am still doing exciting work.”

On the work front, Anil Kapoor has ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ alongside Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan, ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Related stories

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor On Working With Anil Kapoor In 'Thar': Not What People Expect Father-Son To Do Together

Anil Kapoor Is 'Preparing For The Most Exciting Role' Of His Life

Anil Kapoor

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Veteran Actor Film Actor Indian Actor Thar Netflix Netflix India Netflix News Anil Kapoor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Bombay Mumbai India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022: 400+ Sixes In Just 27 Matches - Stats

IPL 2022: 400+ Sixes In Just 27 Matches - Stats

A Pandit Must Know His Meat

A Pandit Must Know His Meat