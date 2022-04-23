Anil Kapoor Slams Society For Being Ageist; Says, 'If They Don’t Need You, They Will Throw You Out'

Actor Anil Kapoor is soon going to be seen in ‘Thar’. He will be sharing the screen space with his real-life son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor for the second time after ‘AK Vs AK’. The ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actor plays an ageing local cop tasked with investigating the murders. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, he opened up about his character and why he could relate to it.

Anil Kapoor revealed, that his character’s undying enthusiasm toward his work, even as those around him write him off was one of the reasons he was drawn to the film. He explains, “The sub-inspector is doing his job well for many years, but he has not moved up the hierarchy. He is at an age where he can do so much, but he has to retire because of the rules. He feels stuck. Be it your profession or mine, it is [dictated by] an ageist society. They tell you when it’s time to hang up your boots. I could relate to the character, and get into his soul.”

Anil Kapoor quips that he is fortunate and blessed that filmmakers still think that he is worthy to be a part of their vision. He goes to the sets with gratitude. The actor reveals, “The world is such that if they don’t need you, they will throw you out. In such a scenario, I thank God that I am still doing exciting work.”

On the work front, Anil Kapoor has ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ alongside Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan, ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor.