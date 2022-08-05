Anil Kapoor Reveals The Reason Behind Turning Down Hollywood Shows: ‘I Would Rather Stay In India’

It would not be wrong to say that Anil Kapoor is one of the prolific actors in Bollywood and in his career spanning 39 years, he has delivered several acclaimed films. They include ‘Tezaab’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Judaai’, ‘Badhaai Ho Badhaai’, ‘Welcome’, ‘Race’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ and many others. Apart from that, he has also starred in Hollywood projects like ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, Tom Cruise's ‘Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol’, and ‘24’.

But did you know the actor had turned down several international shows to prioritise his family? Well, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor talked about how he was offered several Hollywood projects, but he ended up turning them down. "I said I would rather stay in India and do whatever I can. Unless it’s something really big, I take my family’s consent. If they say yes, I do it. I didn’t ask earlier, but now I have to ask them if I can stay away from them for so many months," the actor revealed.

Further, when asked if consulted anyone in his family before picking up roles in projects, Anil maintained, “It’s always about the time and staying away from them, never the role. Then there are films like ‘Thar’, in which I worked with my son Harsh (Vardhan Kapoor; actor), or a film which all of us are producing, and needs me to be there as one of the key members."

Last but not the least, if we will ever see him in an international project soon, Anil said that if anything exciting comes his way, he will do it. For him, the filmmaker is more important than the role.

On the work front, Anil will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’, ‘Fighter’, and ‘No Entry Mein Entry’.