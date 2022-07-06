Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Anasuya Bharadwaj To Play The Role Of A Prostitute In Her Next Web Series

Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj will be next seen in director Krish Jagarlamudi's web series based on Telugu novelist Gurajada Appa Rao's play 'Kanyasulakam'.

Anasuya Bharadwaj
Anasuya Bharadwaj Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 4:15 pm

Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, who was most recently seen in Gopi Chand's 'Pakka Commercial', is set to appear in an intriguing web series. Director Krish Jagarlamudi has been preparing to launch a web series with an interesting concept based on the events of a prostitute's life. Bharadwaj will reportedly play a prostitute in the adaptation of Telugu novelist Gurajada Appa Rao's 'Kanyasulakam'.

'Kanyasulakam' is a play written in the 1890s and has remained among the most popular ones over the years. Bharadwaj will play Madhuravani, a prostitute who is the drama's protagonist.

The online series will begin production soon under Jagarlamudi. More information about the same is expected to be out shortly.

Bharadwaj's appearance in Allu Arjun's Pushpa, and Ravi Teja's Khiladi, marked a significant hype for her roles. However, it was her role as Rangamma Atha in Ram Charan-starrer Rangasthalam that had brought her much appreciation.

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Anasuya Bharadwaj Upcoming Web Series Director Krish Jagarlamudi Telugu Novelist Gurajada Appa Rao Play Kanyasulakam Anasuya Bharadwaj
