Popular Tollywood actor Ram Charan whose 'Rangasthalam' ruled cinema theatres, down South, is all set to woo the Hindi audiences with the film's theatrical release in the North, next month. Manish Shah, a renowned producer is planning the release to end the dry spell for cinema owners and bring them some much needed relief.

According to a source, 'Rangasthalam', directed by Sukumar was Telugu film industry’s biggest hit in 2018, is scheduled to release up North, for the Hindi-speaking audience in February 2022.

"Exhibitors have welcomed the decision to release the film and are thankful for its rich content during the current dry spell. Manish Shah has also put forward very minimal terms and conditions while also ensuring the revenue sharing is in favour of the cinema owners," the source said.

'Rangasthalam' was not just an industry hit that way but it redefined several things including breaking stereotypes by having a star hero play the role of a deaf man. The movie also starred several renowned actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jagapathi Babu and others.

Charan’s acting prowess in this movie was appreciated by people from across the country. He did a through homework by learning the body language, accent of a man from rural area and made everyone believe in his character.

Going by SS Rajamouli’s statement during the promotions of 'RRR', Charan is all set to work for another project with Sukumar. The ace director opined that the film would be a another hit like 'Rangasthalam' , especially after hearing the narration of its opening sequence from Sukumar himself.