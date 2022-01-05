Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' To Release Digitally On January 7

Telugu actor Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise', which enjoyed a dream run at the box office since its theatrical release on December 17, is set to release on Amazon Prime Video. The film will begin streaming on the OTT platform from January 7.

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' To Release Digitally On January 7
'Pushpa: The Rise' to mark its digital debut as it premiers on Amazon Prime January 7th onwards. | Instagram/@alluarjunonline

Trending

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' To Release Digitally On January 7
outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T21:12:44+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 9:12 pm

 Actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Indian multilingual film 'Pushpa: The Rise' , has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Digital streaming giant Amazon Prime Video announced that the film will begin streaming on its OTT platform from January 7.

Take a look at the post:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Talking about his role in Pushpa, Allu said, “The moment I read the script, it instantly felt right to me. The story of an underdog rising up the ranks may sound run-of-the-mill, but the way his journey has been rendered in the movie, the multiple layers and nuances added to this character are so unique and unlike any other I have done so far in my career. I am honoured to be part of this project and absolutely thrilled that the film will reach audiences worldwide with its release on Prime Video.”

Speaking about 'Pushpa: The Rise' , writer and director Sukumar said, “Firstly, I am deeply grateful to the fans and audiences for their love and appreciation, and making this movie a hit at the box office. This is a story set in the heartland of India. The idea of taking the viewers on a journey into the cutthroat world of red sandalwood smuggling operations had been with me for some time now. I believe that viewers will appreciate the fact that the movie moves away from the absolutes of good and evil, and delivers a roller-coaster ride of action and drama. The compelling story and the fantastic performances by the talented cast will make it a must-watch immersive experience for viewers across the world.”

Allu essays the role of Pushpa Raj while Mandanna will be seen as Srivalli in the action thriller. The film is based on the lives of red sandalwood smugglers in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The film will also release in multiple languages.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Actors Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and actress  Anasuya Bharadwaj play supporting roles in the film.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna Mumbai India Entertainment Box Office Collection OTT Platforms Amazon Prime Tolly­wood Kollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Delay In 'RRR' Release, A Blessing In Disguise For Other Tollywood Films

Delay In 'RRR' Release, A Blessing In Disguise For Other Tollywood Films

How Hindi Film Music Went From The Song-And-Dance Format To OST Format?

Vini Vici’s Aviram Saharai Happy To Be Able To Perform In India Despite Rising Covid-19 Cases

Prabhas Starrer 'Radhe Shyam's Theatrical Release Postponed Due To Surge In Covid-19 Cases

Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar To Tie The Knot In March?

Prem Chopra And Wife Discharged From Hospital A Day After Being Tested Positive For Covid-19

Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up About Coping Up with Negativity, Pain And Loss

Deepika Padukone Was Secretly Engaged To Ranveer Singh After 2 Years Of Relationship

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 Iconic Roles Played By Her In Films

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 Iconic Roles Played By Her In Films

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Varun Dhawan Say’s This If Your Friend In Mumbai Is Not Covid Positive

Varun Dhawan Say’s This If Your Friend In Mumbai Is Not Covid Positive

Sonu Nigam And Family Test Positive For Covid-19 In Dubai

Sonu Nigam And Family Test Positive For Covid-19 In Dubai

Shefali Shah: Streaming Platforms For Me Have Opened Up A Plethora Of Characters

Shefali Shah: Streaming Platforms For Me Have Opened Up A Plethora Of Characters

Varunn Jain: News Around 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe' Going Off-Air Is Fake

Varunn Jain: News Around 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe' Going Off-Air Is Fake

Read More from Outlook

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Sakoon Singh / If anything will save the human race, it is the feeling of connectedness with loved ones, the empathy and love in our darkest days—both offered and received.

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

Pallavi Chakravorty / We have more than 434 million users on Facebook in India. And, as per the numbers disclosed over the last few years, we are growing equally in Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Ajit Mohan said.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India Need 8 Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India Need 8 Wickets

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 3 highlights and scores of Wanderers Test. South Africa were 118/2 at the close of Day 3.

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Ashutosh Bhardwaj / If all validation must arrive via Insta reels and cheesy tweets, it may leave you more ins­ecure and dependent than ever. The digital matrix has turned our lives into a fake melodrama.

Advertisement