Amol Parashar On Besharam Aadmi Going International: 'Story Will Work More In London Than Here’

Summary of this article
Amol Parashar's Besharam Aadmi will open at The Bhavan in London on April 11, 2026.
The 75-minute solo theatre performance is written and directed by Vijay Ashok Sharma.
Amol said that the show will work more in London.
Actor Amol Parashar has been travelling across the country for a year with his solo act, Besharam Aadmi, which is now set to go international. It will open at The Bhavan in London on April 11, 2026. In an interview, Amol opened up about the show, saying it's not exactly stand-up, but a different format. He also feels that it will work more in London than in India.
Amol Parashar on Besharam Aadmi going international
Directed by Vijay Ashok Sharma, Besharam Aadmi follows a couple without domestic help. They have to do all the household chores. Citing the reason why the show will work in London, Amol told Mid-Day, “When we did this show in India, people asked me, ‘Does the couple not have a house help?’ But it’s the reality for many couples outside India. My friends living abroad don’t have domestic help. In fact, I know a few people who returned to India because they couldn’t manage so much work. So, people there will relate to it.”
Besharam Aadmi explores themes of gender roles, masculinity, social conditioning and cultural differences between young couples and their parents. It's about a “progressive” married man who shares household responsibilities with his wife, but when it comes to putting out his wife’s lingerie to dry, he feels uncomfortable in front of his parents.
“You can’t do it in front of your mother [despite considering] yourself progressive. So, it’s introspective humour,” added the Tripling actor.
The show is produced by Parashar and Vyom Charaya. The 75-minute solo act had nearly 20 shows across cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and gained popularity with the performance and also started conversations.