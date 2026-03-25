Amol Parashar On Besharam Aadmi Going International: 'Story Will Work More In London Than Here’

Amol Parashar on Besharam Aadmi going international

Directed by Vijay Ashok Sharma, Besharam Aadmi follows a couple without domestic help. They have to do all the household chores. Citing the reason why the show will work in London, Amol told Mid-Day, “When we did this show in India, people asked me, ‘Does the couple not have a house help?’ But it’s the reality for many couples outside India. My friends living abroad don’t have domestic help. In fact, I know a few people who returned to India because they couldn’t manage so much work. So, people there will relate to it.”