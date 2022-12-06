Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan Dons School Dress For 'The Best Of Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors' Sepcial Episode

Home Art & Entertainment

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan sported his green coloured uniform with his school crest and told everyone about his school's motto, 'Mereat quisque palmam' (Let each one merit his/her prize) for the 'KBC Junior' special episode.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan PTI

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 1:53 pm

He talked about his school days and all the fun that he used to do with his classmates.

The host made the episode entertaining for the kids by choosing to appear on the show in his school uniform. In fact, he interacted with the audience and they shared a few stories from their school days.

While playing the game with contestant Anvishaa Tyagi from Vasai, Maharashtra, he told her about his school's canteen food, how the veg food was better than the non-veg and how seniors could get a second helping.

He also revealed that though the weather was too cold but he never needed blazers as they used to play so much. He revealed that to eat outside food, they used to jump the school walls.

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

