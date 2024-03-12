Allu Arjun Commends Young People For Embracing Their Culture: We Are Starting To Own It

Actor Allu Arjun has been in the news lately after news of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ sent fans into a frenzy. The actor is currently shooting for the sequel to the hit film. In a recent interview, the actor talked about how youngsters today have started embracing their culture. He also talked about why people should embrace their culture with pride.
In a conversation with News 9, Allu Arjun talked about how young people today have started to embrace their culture. He talked about how he has noticed a change in the attitude of youngsters. He said, “I have seen youngsters are liking their culture more; they are celebrating their festivals even more. We are starting to own it.”
He talked about how media and celebrities have a role in how they project Indian culture. He added, “We come from a generation who feel a little apologetic about owning who we are. I think that is rapidly changing and I think celebrities and even media has got a huge role and responsibility in projecting our culture. We should own our culture.”
The actor is currently in Vizag where he is shooting for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. A viral video showed the actor greeting his fans with folded hands who had thronged to see him. Fans cheered for him and showered flowers. After the success of ‘Pushpa The Rise’, the actor went on to become the first Telugu actor to win a National Award in the Best Actor category.
The sequel is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Earlier, the actor had shared the poster of the film and fans could not contain their excitement. Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is slated to release on August 15, 2024.