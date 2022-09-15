Alia Bhatt Tries To Fix Ranbir Kapoor's Hair But The Actor Stops Her, Fans React To The Video

Actor Alia Bhatt and her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor recently got clicked by the paparazzi as they reached the Dharma office in Mumbai. However, what caught everyone’s attention was when Alia tried to fix her husband’s hair, but he pushed her hand away.

On Wednesday evening, Ranbir and Alia, along with ‘Brahmastra’ director Ayan Mukerji, were seen at the Dharma Productions office. The trio hugged each other and Ranbir gave a kiss on Alia's head. However, she ended up brushing something off from the side of Ranbir's forehead. But in one of the videos, shared by paparazzi accounts on Instagram, Ranbir pushed her hand away and tilted his head back. Alia ended up smiling as they got clicked together.

Check them out:

Seeing the video, their fans were quick to comment. While one wrote, "Why didn't he let her touch his hair?!!! Ranbir's behaviour is weird," another user could relate to it, "Boys never allow their girls to style their hair, they think we will ruin it.” One more Instagram user also commented, "They look so adorable together! Alia is such a nice person, bless her.”

For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 at his Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. In June, they announced that they are expecting their first child. They featured together in Ayan's recent release ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in the vital roles.

Alia is also making her Hollywood debut with ‘Heart of Stone’, the Netflix film featuring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's next directorial film ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, co-starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Ranveer Singh. Apart from that, she also has Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Ranbir, on the other hand, has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film ‘Animal’ alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol apart from Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside ‘Shraddha Kapoor’.