Alia Bhatt Reveals The Money She Charged For Her Debut Film 'Student Of The Year'

Alia was only 19 when she signed her first film and was launched alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt Instagram: @aliaabhatt

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 7:44 am

Actor Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's ' Student Of The Year' in 2012, says she was paid Rs.15 lakh for the film. But, instead of using her first pay cheque, she handed it over to her mother Soni. “I deposited the cheque straight to my mother and very nicely said, ‘Mamma, you handle the money’. Till date, my mother handles my money,” she told Mid Day.

Alia was only 19 when she signed her first film and was launched alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra

'Student Of The year' was considered the worst film in Karan Johar’s career, and was highly criticised for ‘bad script, performance and even for promoting nepotism’ in the industry. Talking about it, Karan in his show Koffee With Karan 7, said, “For 'Student of the Year', I had to come down to the brass tacks, that’s the only way people would see.”

He added, “I remember four days into me shooting, I was sitting with Abhishek Varman. He was my creative director on the film. And I was like, ‘why are we making this film?’ He said ‘huh?’ I said, ‘Have you read the script?’ He said, ‘Karan what are you doing? You are the director, why are you saying such things?’ Four days into the shoot I read the script cover to cover and I thought….” At this, Sidharth Malhotra who was the guest of the episode, interjected him and reminded him of good bits from the movie.

Karan also said that the film that was eventually made was ‘very different’ from what they had written. “I don’t know what I was doing. I think I was drunk or something. I started shooting this film and I was like, ‘Why is this script so bad?’ Karan accepted that despite the odds, his film turned out to be a ‘fun and entertaining watch’.

