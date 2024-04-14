Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Mark 2nd Wedding Anniversary, Take A Look At Their Romantic Moments Captured Over The Years

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor exchanged vows at their Mumbai residence, Vastu, on April 14, 2022. How time flies! In the presence of close friends and family, the couple celebrated their union in an intimate ceremony. Since their wedding day, the adored celebrity pair has shared numerous affectionate snapshots together.
A little glimpse of their relationship timeline: In 2018, the two, who shared screen space in ‘Brahmastra,’ started dating. They tied the knot on this date in 2022 in a private ceremony, and seven months later, in November 2022, welcomed the arrival of their first child, Raha.
The actress frequently shares romantic photos of herself and Ranbir, capturing moments of them kissing and embracing. As they celebrate their second wedding anniversary, let’s take a look back at some of these cherished moments, through Alia Bhatt’s Instagram.
This photo is just one among the many precious snapshots capturing the joyous moments from their April 2022 wedding celebrations, where they exude pure joy.
This photo from Christmas 2022 held special significance for the couple as they commemorated their first holiday season together after tying the knot and welcoming Raha into their lives. In this moment, Ranbir tenderly kissed an all-smiles Alia.
Alia affectionately referred to Ranbir as her ‘home’ in a heartfelt post featuring a close-up black-and-white snapshot of the couple. The image captured the actor planting a gentle kiss on his wife’s nose, both with their eyes closed, sharing an intimate moment.
This is one of the many photos which captured the happy moments from their wedding celebrations. The actor is holding Alia closely in this candid snapshot.
This candid photograph of the couple embracing each other in a hug is from their Mehendi ceremony which “was like something out of a dream.”
Alia and Ranbir began their New Year together, accompanied by their daughter. In a heartwarming moment captured, Ranbir is seen planting a tender kiss on Alia’s cheek as they revel in the celebrations.
Alia and Ranbir radiated elegance and completed each other at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar in early March. The couple smiled cheek-to-cheek.
On Diwali of last year, Alia delightedly shared a series of snapshots capturing her celebrations with Ranbir.
This photo marks the day when Ranbir proposed, and the couple got engaged around January 2022. They kick-started their New Year celebrations with an African safari, when the actor got down on one knee and popped the question.
And since it’s their wedding anniversary, how can we not mention their gorgeous wedding photo? Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in their “favourite spot” on this very day, two years ago.